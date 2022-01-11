Warm and breezy day ahead for Tuesday

What We’re Tracking:

Cold mornings

Nice warm up this week

Next cold front on Friday

We’re starting off cold this morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Winds are fairly light so the ‘feels like’ temperatures is spot on with the air temperature. We’ll see our winds gradually pick up throughout the day as we warm up.

Later this afternoon, winds will pick up from the south at 15-20 mph. This will help boost temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60°. A warm and pleasant day ahead for Tuesday with plenty of Sunshine as this trend continues for the next few days.

From Tuesday through the end of the week, we’re generally watching a nice warm-up with our upper air patterns keeping things mostly quiet as a ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Highs will continue to stay above average in the middle to upper 50s with sunshine through at least Thursday. Very mild conditions for mid-January!

The warmer air will come to an end by the time we close out the work week as a cold front is then expected to move through on Friday bringing a slight chance for rain back into the forecast as well as cooler weather. Highs over the weekend will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez