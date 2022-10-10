What We’re Tracking:

Continued warm into Tuesday

Rain chance likely early Wednesday

Cooler by the end of the week

Overnight into Tuesday morning we could see some showers clip part of the area. The best chance for this will be in our far southeastern counties, south and east of I-35. However, most of the rain should stay even farther to our south.

Tuesday actually looks to be pretty warm and breezy right ahead of our next cold front. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 80s as winds pick up from the southwest at 15-30mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

As the front moves through, we could see another chance at showers and storms late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. This looks to be a much better chance for rain for many of us across the area. By the time daybreak rolls around, the showers and storms will be coming to an end, and the sky will clear out.

Winds will still be breezy, but out of the northwest behind the front. That will give us much cooler weather heading toward Thursday. Highs Wednesday should make it close to 70°, and by Thursday we’ll be in the lower 60s. Fire danger will start to increase Wednesday and Thursday with the drier air behind the front paired with gusty winds and dry grasses.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller