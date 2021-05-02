Warm and breezy once again today with overnight rain and thunderstorms

What We’re Tracking:

Cloudy and breezy today

Next system moves in overnight

Rain and thunderstorm chances

Highs for today will be slightly cooler with upper 70s as we prepare for our next system to make its way into the region. Gusty winds from the South will still be present with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Most of the day today looks to remain relatively quiet with breezy conditions.

Later this evening, viewing areas north of the I-70 corridor will start to see chances for scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Then, rain and thunderstorms are possible for the rest of the region after midnight and through Monday morning.

A brief period of rain may be present after sunrise with a stray rumble of thunder. Round two of rain and thunderstorm chances will then pick back up again for the afternoon hours and take us through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Breezy conditions will remain through Tuesday as well.

Any thunderstorms that do move through will likely remain below the severe threshold with mainly thunder and lightning present. Temperatures for Monday will be in the lower 70s with highs on Tuesday in the lower 60s.

After Tuesday, we start to dry out with more sunshine but highs look to remain in the 60s through the end of next week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com