Breezy Saturday

Pleasant Sunday

Even warmer Monday

There are a few clouds filtering across the area this morning with many above freezing as we start off in the middle to upper 30s. Winds are already starting to pick up for the southern half of the viewing area at 10-15 mph.

Winds will continue to be on the breezy side out of the south throughout the day at 20-25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Cloud cover will continue to increase throughout the day as we become mostly cloudy by the afternoon and evening. Despite the clouds, highs for the afternoon will be quite a bit warmer – into the middle 50s.

Sunday could warm even more as we clear back out and see a little more sunshine mixed in. Highs will top out in the upper 50s as winds start to back off leaving a pleasant end to the weekend.

This stretch of warmer weather carries over into next week with highs in the 50s and lower 60s through the middle of the week. We look to stay dry through most of the week with very slight chance for some precipitation Wednesday as a strong cold front moves in.

Behind it, we see temperatures drop into the middle 30s for afternoon highs by Thursday and Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez