Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Plenty of sunshine can be expected with winds picking up a bit out of the south.

Monday night into Tuesday morning we could see some showers moving through the area with a couple embedded thunderstorms possible. The best chance for this will be in our southeastern counties, south and east of I-35.

Tuesday actually looks to be pretty warm and breezy right ahead of our next cold front. Highs should make it into the low to mid 80s as winds gust as high as 35 mph.

As the front moves through, we could see another chance at showers and storms Tuesday night and into Wednesday.