Warm and breezy this afternoon with rain moving in tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and breezy today

Next system arrives early tomorrow

Seasonable temperatures this week

Strong southerly winds in place today will help usher in even warmer air to wrap up the weekend. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s and even lower 70s for some spots with partly sunny skies. Wind speeds of 15-20 mph can be expected with gusts of up 30 mph possible this afternoon making for a breezy day.

Overnight lows will hover around the upper 40s this evening as we prepare for our next system to makes its way into the region. Widespread rain will develop early Monday morning and likely remain through Tuesday afternoon. Roughly 1-2 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts for north central Kansas, can be expected so be sure to plan appropriately!

A thunderstorm or two may be possible with this system but the main hazards will be heavy rainfall and flooding concerns. Temperatures look to stay seasonable in the middle to upper 50s through the work week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

