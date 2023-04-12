What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy days ahead

A few storms Friday night, early Saturday

Cooler weather this weekend

**RED FLAG WARNING** – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Ottawa, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington counties for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will remain in the area with breezy conditions. Winds may gust 30+ mph with dry air in the region. That will lead to elevated fire conditions for the rest of today and tomorrow. Overnight lows will remain quite warm – some areas may not get below 60 degrees.

For Thursday, elevated fire dangers will continue to be the big story. Temperatures will max out in the lower 80s once again and winds may gust 30+ mph. Relative humidity values will also be a touch lower for much of the area.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, and a few of those could be strong to severe south of I-70. As the night progresses, more showery activity is expected. Some of those showers could linger into the morning hours on Saturday.

We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning. Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush