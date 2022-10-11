Today looks to be pretty warm and breezy right ahead of our next cold front. Highs should make it into the lower to middle 80s as winds pick up from the southwest at 15-30mph, gusting as high as 35 mph.

As the front moves through, we will see another chance at showers and storms late Tuesday night and into very early Wednesday morning. This looks to be a much better chance for rain for many of us across the area. We’re not expecting too much rain out of this, but we could see around 0.5″ with locally higher amounts possible.

By the time daybreak rolls around, the showers and storms will be coming to an end, and the sky will clear out through the rest of the day. Winds will still be breezy, but out of the northwest behind the front. Highs Wednesday should make it close to 70°, and by Thursday we’ll be in the mid 60s.