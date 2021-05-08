Warm and breezy today with thunderstorms expected this evening

What We’re Tracking:

Mostly cloudy & breezy

Severe weather possible this evening

Chilly Mother’s Day forecast

After some early morning thunderstorms move out of the area, the majority of today will consist of mostly cloudy skies and a strong breeze out of the south. Wind gusts of up to 25 mph may be present before our storm system moves in. Highs this afternoon will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

By late afternoon and early evening we will be expecting strong to severe thunderstorms to move through the area. Our biggest threats as of right now look to be strong damaging winds and decent size hail. We also cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado or two so be weather aware throughout today and tonight. Flash flooding is also on the table as heavy downpours may move through the area.

Right now models are indicating that we should continue to see showers and thunderstorms throughout the night that may still pose a risk for severe weather. With that being said, a reminder, it’s important to have more than one way to receive your severe weather warnings. Thunderstorm activity should let up by sunrise with a few lingering showers throughout the morning.

Mother’s Day festivities will unfortunately be on the cooler side with highs only expected to reach the upper 50s and some spots seeing the lower 60s. Cloud cover and breezy conditions will also be present so expect a bit of a dreary Sunday. There may be a few very isolated pop-up showers through the afternoon but nothing to cancel any outdoor plans.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures stay below average struggling to get out of the 60s and we keep an eye on a few rain chances to start the new week.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

