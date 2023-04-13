What We’re Tracking

Warm and breezy end to the week

A few storms Friday night, early Saturday

Cooler weather this weekend

**RED FLAG WARNING** – Brown, Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Geary, Jackson, Marshall, Morris, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Republic, Riley, Shawnee, Wabaunsee and Washington counties from noon until 8:00pm this evening.

High fire danger will remain in the area for the rest of the afternoon today and through the early evening. Burning of any kind should be avoided. Winds will remain strong out of the south; gusts of 30 to 40 mph will be possible. Overnight lows will cool into the the upper 50s and lower 60s with clear skies above.

Heading into Friday, temperatures will start out nice and mild, and eventually we are expected to warm into the middle 80s. Another warm and windy day is expected with just a few more clouds in the area. A strong cold front will then move through later that evening.

Our next best chance for rain looks to arrive late Friday and into early Saturday morning. We could see some thunderstorms initially Friday evening, and a few of those could be strong to severe. As of right now, the main threats appear to be damaging wind gusts and large hail. Some showers and storms could linger into the morning hours on Saturday.

We’ll be a bit cooler behind this system, too, with highs over the weekend expected to be in the middle 60s and overnight lows dipping into the 40s. Winds will still be breezy on Saturday, making it feel colder during the morning.

Our winds finally relax a bit as we head into the first part of next week as temperatures rebound into the 70s, again. But don’t get too used to it, gusty conditions return as soon as the middle of the week along with our next chance for a few showers by Tuesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush