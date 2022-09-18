What We’re Tracking:

Warm evening ahead

Record highs possible

Slight chance for rain mid-week

A very warm and breezy evening is in store for us as temperatures through midnight should stay in the 80s. A strong breeze will remain out of the south pulling in all of that warm air. Mostly clear skies can be expected with temperatures by sunrise eventually in the lower 70s.

Temperatures this week will feel a lot more like July rather than mid September, and may even be close to breaking a record or two. Highs on Monday are easily pushing the 100 degree mark which would break the record high of 97 degrees set back in 1954! There is a chance we could see a heat advisory issued so be sure to check back in for updates.

Tuesday looks very similar with highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Record breaking heat will be possible once again with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Lots of sunshine can be expected for the next few days.

Looking forward to Wednesday, a cold front may try to slide its way into the central plains. The timing is still up in the air, but right now a cool down is possible. Highs may be limited to the upper 80s for Wednesday and possibly not even reach 70 for Thursday. This strong front could bring isolated rain chances as well. Cooler temperatures through the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller