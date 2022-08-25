Throughout the rest of the week, dry weather will be the dominant feature. Both the lack of rain and the lower humidity levels of the air, too.

We can expect sunny skies to carry us through the rest of the work week with highs generally in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We will be warmer the next couple days than we’ve been over the last several as our winds turn more out of the south.

Overnight lows will likely be in the mid to upper 60s as opposed to the low 60s, and there will be slightly more humidity in the air by Friday.