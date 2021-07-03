Warm and dry Fourth of July

Tonight, a few more clouds will try and work their way in after midnight, and temperatures will dip into the mid-upper 60s.

Then a few more clouds will move into the area periodically with highs possibly reaching near 90° for the Fourth of July.

Fireworks viewing looks fantastic for Sunday evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80° by 10pm. Our humidity levels also look to remain pretty tolerable over the next few days!

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return around Wednesday, but temperatures continue to stay near to slightly above normal July levels. Daily sunshine will boost temperatures back up to typical summer levels in the lower 90s.