What We’re Tracking:

Warm days through midweek

Continued dry weather

Much cooler late next week

Another cool and mostly clear night ahead of us. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s by early Monday morning with light to calm wind conditions overnight, as well.

Rain chances are basically nonexistent this week. There could be a very slim chance we may see a shower or two on Friday in the cooler air, but it’s much more likely that we stay dry throughout the week. Warm weather starts it off with cool nights, but highs in the lower 80s through at least Tuesday.

Our attention turns to the next cold front by late next week. It will cool us down as temperatures look to struggle to even make it into the lower 70s for Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for highs by Friday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller