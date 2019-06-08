Warm and humid conditions remain for Saturday

The warmer weather we have been enjoying looks to stay with us for Saturday. We stay mostly sunny throughout the day and afternoon highs top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds remain on the lighter side as well, so it could feel a little sticky with the humidity we are seeing. That being said, it is still a great day to get outside with rain chances staying away.

A cold front is heading our way and should move through Sunday. This will lead to a pretty breezy afternoon tomorrow, with sustained winds out of the north 15-20 mph. There is a very slight chance that a couple afternoon thunderstorms could initiate along the front as it moves through, but most of us should stay dry. Highs also get knocked into the lower 80s to finish the weekend.

This cooling continues into the work week with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Thursday. Another chance for rain moves in late Tuesday, and could linger into part of Wednesday. Most of the week ahead looks to stay on the dry side, which we certainly need. Highs by the end of the week should rebound into the 80s.

​KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Andrew Adams