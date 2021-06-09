Warm and humid evening expected with even warmer temperatures for tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and humid through Friday

Storm chances Friday afternoon

Cold front moves in, lowering dewpoints

Humidity will remain abundant in the area the next several days and that’ll make it feel a few degrees warmer through the afternoons. A pretty warm night is in store for us this evening as well with overnight lows only dropping into the lower 70s. Without any wind in the area to help us out, this warm air just wont be moving around a whole lot.

As the humidity continues to rise, it will most likely be the area of most concern, as that could push our heat index values toward 100° for tomorrow afternoon and Friday as our air temperatures make it into the lower 90s. We’ll also have quite a bit of sunshine in store to wrap up the week with just a few clouds moving in and out.

There will be a chance for some storms on Friday as a cold front makes it’s way through the area, but other than that, our forecast looks to remain fairly dry for the next several days. Not only could that front bring some rain, it’ll certainly lower our dewpoints as we start off the weekend. That’ll make it feel much more comfortable even with air temperatures still near 90°.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

