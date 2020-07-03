Warm and humid for the 4th, a few isolated storms possible

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated storms wrap up tonight

Hot through 4th of July weekend and beyond

Isolated afternoon storms possible

Temperatures fall back a bit tonight, dropping close to 70° for much of the area. After showers and storms decrease, we’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky tonight. Light wind and fairly humid air sticks around, as well.

Warm weather carries over into the 4th of July, as well. While there is a chance for a few late day storms, most areas will stay dry for the holiday. Fortunately, the humidity should drop back a bit for the weekend. It won’t be a huge improvement, but at least it’s something! Afternoon highs on Saturday will range from the upper 80s to near 90°.

Heat builds back in as we head into the middle of next week. Temperatures will climb into the middle to upper 90s with gusty south wind, as well. That heat should last for several days once it settles in to the area. As the heat builds in, the chance for a few isolated storms will decrease, as well.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com