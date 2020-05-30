Warm and muggy air returns for the start of June

What We’re Tracking:

Isolated showers late Saturday into early Sunday

Muggier air returns for June

Much warmer and breezier to start the week

We stay dry this evening as areas try to clear our from the cloud cover. Unfortunately clouds will filter back in later tonight bringing in a chance for isolated showers in the morning before sunrise. Once the spotty showers move out we see partly cloudy skies through the day, and temperatures near 80°.

As we close out the month of May, we start to bring in the summer air. June begins with warmer temperatures, more humidity and stronger breezes. Monday to Thursday of next week will signal more of a summer-like pattern.

Monday may start off again with a few isolated showers just after midnight but clear out during the day as temperatures stay in the upper middle to upper 80s for the afternoon. We may get our first 90° day sometime next week as well either Tuesday or Wednesday. That’s also when the more muggy air works it’s way in too.

For Wednesday, moisture continues to move in from the south that will make it feel like middle to upper 90s during the afternoon. Since this is our first ‘heat wave’ of the season and since a lot of us have been staying indoors in the cooler air, make sure to take all the right precautions if you have to be outside. Drink plenty of water, limit outdoor activities if possible, and wear lighter clothing.

Slight chances for showers and storms move back in Thursday and Friday, but otherwise, this week offers a nice chance for us to dry out!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez



