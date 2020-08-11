Warm and muggy conditions continue with a few rain chances

What We’re Tracking:

Warm and humid this week

A few more chances for rain

Cooler next week

Warm, humid conditions will stick around for the next several days. Highs will be fairly steady through this time, too. We should be in the upper 80s to low 90s all the way through Saturday. And with that humidity still in place, we’ll be looking at feels like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s, maybe even low 100s.

There could be another chance at a few isolated showers late Tuesday or Tuesday night. Aside from that, our next best chance for rain will be late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Some stronger storms can’t be ruled out during that time.

Towards the end of the weekend, though, it looks like some cooler air is going to try and sink into the area. By next Monday, we may be in the low to mid 80s!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor

