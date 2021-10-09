Warm and partly cloudy conditions expected for this evening with rain likely tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Warmer evening ahead

Next system arrives Sunday

Several rain chances next week

With temperatures near record highs today, we can generally expect a rather warm evening ahead. Overnight lows will take us down into the middle 60s with breezy conditions wrapping up just after dark. Partly cloudy skies will stay in the region with a chance for an isolated shower or two around midnight.

Our next storm system arrives Sunday and moves through the area, cooling our temperatures down and bringing showers and storms. Models are continuing to indicate that we may see some morning precipitation but dry air in place will likely keep those chances on the lower side. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s which will be closer to average for early October.

As Sunday afternoon and evening rolls around our main cold front will be in northeast Kansas and could impact those heading to the Chiefs game. Both steady rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible. The bulk of the heaviest rain looks to arrive through the evening and into the overnight. So be sure to have rain gear handy!

Heavy rain appears to be more likely during the overnight hours and into early Monday, with 1-3″ of rain possible across a good portion of the area. With heavy amounts of rainfall possible it’s a good idea to be on alert for some flash flooding concerns. After showers wrap up early Monday, the next system comes in right on its heels with a chance for rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures through next week look to stay much cooler, and in fact we could see several days towards the end of the week with highs not even breaking out of the 60s. Our jet stream also looks to remain fairly active which indicates we may see further rain chances in the extended forecast.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush