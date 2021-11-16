Warm and pleasant for Tuesday with breezy conditions

What We’re Tracking:

Warm Tuesday

Mainly dry conditions

Cooler by midweek

We’re starting off mild this morning with many in the low to mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine for at least the first half of the daytime.

Plenty of sunshine mixed with mid- and high-level cloud cover at times are likely through the second half of the day. Afternoon highs will continue to warm into the lower to middle 70s for another day with breezy conditions expected ahead of our next cold front. South wind should increase to 10-20mph.

A cold front will move through late tonight shifting our winds to the north as they increase in speed. There is a slight chance a few light showers develop along the front but most precipitation looks to be out of the area before daybreak. We’ll start off our Wednesday morning cool and breezy with northerly winds at 20-25 mph.

For the rest of the week our temperatures will fall quite a bit as some cooler air makes its way back into the region. Highs will struggle to make it out of the upper 40s and lower 50s by Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions look to remain through at least the weekend with a moderate warm-up for the first part of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez