Warm and pleasant Sunday, big cool down next week

What We’re Tracking:

Pleasant Sunday

Slightly warmer Monday

Potent front possible early next week

Overnight lows will take us back down into the middle 60s making for another very pleasant night. Dew points will remain on the moderate side as well, with mostly clear skies overhead. Plan on a comfortable and fairly warm evening. Fall nights are just around the corner with cooler temperatures ahead!

Conditions for Sunday will be pretty similar to Saturday with mostly sunny skies once again present across the region. Highs for the afternoon will reach the middle 80s with clear and mild conditions for the evening. Overall a very nice weekend can be expected so head outside and enjoy the weather!

Looking ahead to next week, there looks to be a big change to the region as we head into late Monday afternoon and into Tuesday. Right now it appears a strong cold front will move through that will cool temperatures down significantly.

Ahead of the front, we will have a chance to reach the upper 80s during the day before it pushes through. Thunderstorm and rain chances will increase with the arrival of this front as we head into the early evening. Much cooler, fall-like temperatures will follow with highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows dorpping into the 40s and 50s expected. Just in time for the start of fall on Wednesday!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez