What we’re tracking

Warm and dry Sunday

Wind speeds increase over the next few days

Rain returns on Tuesday

For this afternoon, expect to see temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to even the possibility of the lower 60s. Winds will remain from the south at 15-20 mph keeping our temperatures above average for this time of the year in mid February. It will be a pleasant warm afternoon to enjoy your outdoor activities and perfect for traveling.

Monday will bring another episode of temperatures rising in the upper 50s with a a calmer south wind at 5-10 mph than Sunday. However, winds will start to increase by the evening hours from the south at 20-25 mph with 30 mph wind gusts. These strong winds will be associated with a cold frontal system moving through that will bring us our next greatest opportunity for rain on Tuesday morning.

On early Tuesday morning, we will see our next cold frontal system move through, which will provide the viewing area with rain that could be heavy at times throughout various times of the morning. As this system moves through, wind speeds will increase from the southwest at 25-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. By the mid afternoon to early evening, the system should clear out as clearer and drier conditions return for Tuesday night and going into Wednesday morning with winds persisting in the 30-35mph range overnight.

On Wednesday, temperatures will still remain fairly warm in the lower 50s with a northwest wind at 15-20mph with gusts up to 25mph. As the evening sets in, temperatures will plummet into the upper teens as our next cold frontal system moves through that is capable of producing some light snow Thursday morning with minor accumulation in some spots in the viewing area. By Thursday night low temperatures will be brisk in the lower teens.

On Friday, the high temperatures will remain much cooler than most of the early weekly trend in the upper thirties due to the cold frontal passage that came through on Thursday morning. The lows will be in the mid 20’s. By the weekend, we will see temperatures on the rise again in the upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez