Warm and pleasant Thursday

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warmer Thursday

Warming part of Friday before cold front

Much cooler for Saturday

Winds this morning will continue at 10-15 mph as temperatures start off a little bit milder in the 40s. Later this afternoon we’ll see plenty of sunshine and warm up quite nicely for your Thursday. Highs should climb into the middle 60s. The wind should die down a bit later on and overall it will be a really pleasant day.

The warm-up lingers until Friday for central and southern areas before our next cold front moves in. Just before the afternoon, temperatures for the south-central part of the area could manage to get into the upper 60s if not around 70°. The warmer air doesn’t last long though as a much cooler wind spreads in by late Friday afternoon.

We’ll see yet another cool-down in store for the start of the weekend. Late Friday expect falling temperatures into the 30s. There is a slight chance some of our northern counties could see a few flurries late while most are sleeping, but it will be fairly dry so most will stay quiet through the night despite the changing temperatures.

Saturday we struggle to warm things up as temperatures may drop back down into the 40s, then back into the 50s with more sunshine to close out the weekend for Sunday.

Early next week we start to go up on the roller coaster again climbing into the 60s for Monday and potentially lower 70s Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. The warmth even looks to continue beyond that through the middle part of next week as we continue to look for precipitation chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez