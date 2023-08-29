A front moved through this morning bringing some cloud cover and a few sprinkles. It’s not going to cool us down much, and in fact, we’ll probably be a little warmer this afternoon with highs closer to 90°. Clouds gradually clear this morning, and we should see sunshine for this afternoon. It may even become a bit hazy later this evening as smoke from the Canadian wildfires travels south.

Another weak frontal boundary moves through on Tuesday night switching our winds back from the north. It doesn’t do much for our temperatures either, as we’ll only cool down a couple of degrees for Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

After this, we gradually warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s by Thursday. Triple digit heat looks to return by the weekend, and unfortunately, it looks to stick around for a good portion of next week. Rain chances look to be slim to none, as well, as high pressure becomes our dominant feature by this point again.