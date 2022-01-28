What We’re Tracking:

Sunshine through weekend

Warming up into Monday

Storm system, cold weather next week

Tonight, plan on mostly clear skies above with temperatures cooling down into the middle to upper 20s. Our light northerly breeze will still be in place so be sure to bundle up if you have any evening plans as wind chills will drop into the middle teens.

We’ll wrap up the month of January with warmer weather over the weekend and into early next week. Temperatures for Saturday will jump near 20° warmer than what we saw Friday getting into the upper 50s to near 60°. There will be plenty of sunshine as well leaving a great start to the weekend.

A minor set back Sunday with a few clouds and we may only make it into the lower 50s. Very pleasant conditions especially if you’re heading out to the Chiefs games If you’re tailgating you may still want to bundle up as it’ll be in the 30s but temperatures should be in the upper 40s near kick-off as we cheer on the Chiefs!

Monday will be extremely warm. Highs may top out into the lower 60s. However, we’re eyeing a stronger push of cold air and possibly some wintry weather for the middle of next week. Temperatures are likely to plummet by Wednesday along with areas of winter mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Gabriella Gomez