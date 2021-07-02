Warm and sunny conditions for the weekend

This evening we hold onto mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. And the best news is, we stay mainly clear for tomorrow, too!

For Saturday we see our warming trend continue with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° for the majority of the viewing area.

A few more clouds will move into the area, at times, for the weekend with highs possibly reaching 90 degrees for the Fourth of July. Fireworks viewing looks fantastic for Sunday evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80° by 10pm.