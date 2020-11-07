Warm and sunny today with breezy conditions throughout the afternoon

What We’re Tracking:

A great day to get outside and enjoy the sun is in store for us with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies over head. Rain remains out of the forecast through Sunday, but wind speeds will be picking up both today and tomorrow.

Winds will be sustained from the south at 15-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph by this afternoon. With winds coming out of the south we will also see a little bit more moisture enter the viewing area.

Cloud cover begins to move in on Sunday with highs still in the lower to middle 70s. Wind speeds will remain in the forecast but a little bit stronger. You can expect 20-25 mph throughout the day with gusts nearing 40 mph.

We should still have fairly warm weather in place for most of the day Monday before much cooler northwest wind blows in along with a good chance for rain by late Monday and into Tuesday as a powerful cold front moves through.

For timing: Rain becomes likely Monday evening. Showers, and maybe a couple thunderstorms, will be possible overnight. A chilly rain is expected through the first half of the day on Tuesday before it begins to taper off in the afternoon. Highs by then, will only be in the 40s.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than this weekend as afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 50s with another chance of rain on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush