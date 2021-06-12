Warm and sunny today with just a little less humidity

What We’re Tracking:

Temperatures still very warm

Less humid weekend

Quiet and hot next week

Mostly sunny skies will be expected today after a few clouds and some light fog move through during the morning hours. After a fairly active day yesterday things will be much more calm this afternoon with highs still reaching the lower 90s. Thanks to that cold front that moved through though, dewpoints and humidity will be a bit lower.

A light northerly breeze will take us through the evening hours tonight where you can expect calm, quiet and comfortable conditions. Our skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the rest of the weekend with highs reaching the lower 90s on Sunday. With all of the sunshine, lack of wind and hot temperatures be sure to keep your sunscreen close by!

Looking ahead to next week, our upper air patterns continue to support very warm temperatures and a lack of any real chance for rain to move through. Humidity will also start to creep back in with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

