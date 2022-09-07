What We’re Tracking:

Comfortable weather at night

Warm, sunny through the week

Cold front with a few showers this weekend

Overnight lows look to drop into the lower 60s through the rest of this week, and our humidity remains in a comfortable range. If anything, we’ll see a gradual lowering of the humidity levels throughout the remainder of the work week.

Highs will climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for the next few days with abundant sunshine and fairly dry air. We have our eyes on our next cold front which should move through over the weekend and bring even more cooling with it. There could be a chance for showers late Saturday and into Sunday after the front passes through the area.

Highs this weekend will be noticeably cooler. There could be 70s to the north and west and upper 80s to the south and east on Saturday as the front slides through. Behind the front, winds pick up out of the north, and highs by Sunday may not even make it out of the 70s areawide!

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller