Warm and sunny weather for Independence Day weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Lots of sunshine through the weekend

Very warm afternoon conditions

Generally dry until midweek

For Saturday we will see our warming trend continue with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for the majority of the viewing area. Overall, a mostly sunny sky will prevail through the day with light and variable wind less than 10mph for much of the day. Fortunately, the humidity level will remain in a very tolerable range for the next few days.

Tonight, a mostly clear and mild night as temperatures dip into the upper 60s. Then a few more clouds will move into the area periodically with highs possibly reaching near 90° for the Fourth of July. Fireworks viewing looks fantastic for Sunday evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80° by 10pm.

Looking ahead to early next week, we may see some rain chances return around Wednesday, but temperatures continue to stay near to slightly above normal July levels. Daily sunshine will boost temperatures back up to typical summer levels in the lower 90s.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

