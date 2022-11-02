Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a south wind 15-30mph. Gusts of 40mph will be likely not only this afternoon, but tomorrow, as well. This will help to boost temperatures into the middle to upper 70s for both days.

Overnight lows will be mild, too. Tonight and tomorrow night, we may only cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s as our south winds continue.

While it remains fairly warm for the next couple days, the clouds will begin to increase by Thursday as our next system approaches.

As of right now, rain chances should start to increase Thursday night, with showers and storms possible Friday. The heaviest rain should push east by late Friday or Friday night.