Warm and windy conditions continue for the next couple days

We’ll have mostly sunny skies through most of the day before some clouds stream in, again, later this afternoon and overnight. Otherwise we’ll be warm and windy today with gusts between 30-40 mph as highs make it into the middle 70s.

The wind increases even more into Wednesday, when we could have gusts between 40mph and 50 mph right ahead of our next system, and will allow us to make it to near 80° Wednesday afternoon.

As the front moves through late Wednesday afternoon and evening, we’ll have a slight chance for a few showers right along it, and even the possibility of a couple isolated thunderstorms.

Once the front moves through, temperatures cool off a bit heading into the second half of the week. Highs on Thursday will be near 60° as lows dip into the 30s.