Today will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

To get the warmth, though, we’re going to have to put up with very strong winds out of the south. Winds will gust over 40-45mph today and could go as high as 50mph tomorrow, too.

Tonight, there could be a slim chance a few storms work their way in from the west after midnight. However, there’s a good chance that line of storms will weaken and dissipate by the time it arrives to our area. Overnight lows stay mild in the middle 60s with our strong winds in place.

With windy conditions continuing for the start of the weekend, we should manage to warm up into the mid-upper 70s on Saturday.

Another chance for showers and storms moves through late Saturday as a cold front arrives. There could be some gusty winds and large hail in a possible line of storms overnight Saturday.