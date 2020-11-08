Warm and windy this afternoon with rain chances becoming much more likely Monday evening

What We’re Tracking:

Windy today

Rain chance Monday night

Cooler by mid week

Temperatures in the lower to middle 70s are expected again today with increasing clouds throughout the day. Wind speeds will be a bit stronger this afternoon, out of the south again, with 20-30 mph and wind gusts nearing 45 mph possible. Our far northwestern viewing areas could see stronger gusts of 50 mph.

We should still have fairly warm weather in place for most of the day Monday as highs remain in the low 70s. A strong cold front is expected to push through late Monday night and computer models are starting to line up with a very good chance for precipitation.

Timing: Rain becomes likely Monday evening. Showers, and maybe a couple of thunderstorms, will be possible overnight along with lightning. A chilly rain is expected through the first half of the day on Tuesday before it begins to taper off in the afternoon.

Some models are indicating a chance for some snow flurries for our far northwestern counties but that really depends on how cold it gets and it doesn’t seem to amount to much. Highs for Tuesday afternoon will only be in the 40s.

The rest of the upcoming work week looks to be about 20° cooler than this weekend as afternoon highs struggle to get out of the 50s with another chance of rain on Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com