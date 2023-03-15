What We’re Tracking

Winds stick around for several days

Rain likely Thursday, may end as a wintry mix

Much colder to end the week and start the weekend

*WIND ADVISORY* – All counties in the viewing area until 1:00 AM Thursday.

The main story for tonight will remain the high winds in the area; gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible through at least midnight tonight. Mostly cloudy skies will eventually take over as we prepare for our next system to arrive.

Rain chances will begin early Thursday morning with the most likely time for rain being the late morning through the early afternoon. A strong cold front will pass through much of the area right around lunchtime with big temperature drops for the afternoon. This will lead to a wide variety of high temperatures (50 – 60 degrees) for the day with strong winds still present.

There looks to be a pretty good chance that the cold air will rush in quickly enough that a brief wintry mix is possible on the back side of the storm system before it exits Thursday night. This will lead to a possible light dusting of snow for mostly our northern and western counties.

Temperatures early Friday morning will only be in the lower 20s with single digit wind chills possible. The wind, unfortunately, looks to stay around a bit longer too.

We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills. By Sunday and Monday, though, the temperatures begin to swing in the other direction with returning southerly winds. Highs to end the weekend should be in the middle 40s, and next week may begin in the middle 50s.

Hello Kansas.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush