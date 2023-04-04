What We’re Tracking

Warm and windy this evening

Storms possible to the east

Cooling back for the middle of the week

**RED FLAG WARNING** – In effect for most of the area until 11:00pm this evening.

**WIND ADVISORY** – In effect for the entire area until 1:00am Wednesday morning.

A bit of an active evening of weather is expected for much of northeast Kansas. A strong storm system is moving through our neck of the woods – bringing a few different hazards.

Tonight, warm temperatures will remain in the area with partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. Gusts of 45+ mph will remain possible with a cold front expected to move through during the evening. Fire weather concerns will persist through the late evening. Overnight lows will cool into the 30s by sunrise.

The other main concern for this evening will be the development of strong, to perhaps severe, thunderstorms. Computer model guidance is currently indicating that a line of thunderstorms will develop along the cold front late tonight.

The main hazards would be damaging wind gusts and small hail, but a brief spin-up cannot be entirely ruled out. The best chances for storms will be the eastern half of the viewing area.

After that, we remain on the cooler side for the rest of the week with highs in the lower 50s Wednesday, but back to the upper 60s by Friday. By the weekend, temperatures return back to 70s with sunshine and dry conditions expected through most of Sunday.

