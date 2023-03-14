A warming trend begins today with highs in the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine and an increasing southerly wind throughout the day. Wind gusts will likely increase to around 20-30mph later this afternoon and into tonight keeping lows in the mid to upper 30s.

By Wednesday, highs could be as warm as the middle 60s with winds sustained around 20-30mph and gusts around 40-45 mph before our next chance for precipitation arrives on Thursday.

Right now it looks like we may be in for mostly rain once again with showers and even a couple rumbles of thunder likely for Thursday. However, with recent data, the cold front is looking to speed up a bit, and there is a chance that the cold air will rush in quickly enough that a brief wintry mix is possible on the back side of the storm system before it exits Thursday night.

Behind the cold front, our temperatures will plummet down into the 20s with single digit wind chills likely early Friday. We’ll be much colder behind this system for the weekend with highs only in the 30s for Friday and Saturday along with strong wind gusts and single-digits wind chills.