Warm and windy through midweek, but it turns sharply colder Friday

After Sunday’s sunshine, clouds moved into the region Monday afternoon. Rain hit our southern counties Monday night, but it couldn’t advance farther with drier air sweeping in from the north/northwest.

Tuesday quickly became mostly sunny and pleasant. Our wind wasn’t very strong, but that’s about to change. Today, we get a clear sky early with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Wind will be much stronger and may reach 40mph at times.

Greater Topeka Wednesday

Highs: 70-76

Wind: S 12-22 early, then 20-35

It should become partly cloudy later today. Breezes stay high overnight with a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds will likely block the sun for much of Thursday with continued windy conditions and there may be a few light showers over northeast Kansas.

Showers and scattered storms look likely Thursday night into early Friday as unstable air filters across the region. It will also be considerably colder after the boundary passes, which means we may stay in the 40s Friday.

Late-season frost may occur across many areas as the day begins Saturday and highs might approach 55-60. Sunday looks warmer and mainly cloudy with scattered showers by afternoon. That pattern may continue into the first part of Monday as we start the week with 70s. There is a chance that many will see the first 80-degree temp of the season on Tuesday of next week.

KSNT News is the place for detailed weather information across Northeast Kansas so check back often for regular forecast updates. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute mobile forecast! No matter if it’s on-air, online or on-the-go…we’re always tracking to keep you informed and safe.

Watch out for gusty breezes and higher fire danger…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



We value your input. Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com