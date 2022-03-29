Breezy conditions are expected today with a return to more of a southerly wind, which will help send temperatures into the upper 70s and lower 80s for eastern areas, possible into the middle to upper 80s west.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated storms in the evening hours. However, a better chance for showers and storms will move in later Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The storms in the early evening will have the highest potential to become severe, and the threat diminishes as the night goes on.