Warm and windy today before cooler weather arrives

Even stronger southerly breezes than what we saw yesterday will move in today, which should help boost highs into the upper 70s to near 80°.

Dry weather continues through this time, but a cold front looks to move through sometime late Tuesday night into Wednesday which may bring a slight chance for a rain shower or two–although that chance looks quite low.

The front will cool us back down though into the lower to middle 60s for highs during the second half of the work week. We look to continue our mainly dry and quiet forecast until we get to Sunday, at least.