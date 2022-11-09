Today looks to be much warmer than average, with highs in the middle to upper 70s and gusty south winds. Highs could even be approaching record territory again this afternoon. Winds will likely be gusting to around 30-35mph, and the sky will become mostly sunny after mid-morning.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and increasing wind speeds. Winds will likely be gusting to around 35-40mph, which will keep temperatures mild, in the mid 60s for overnight lows.

Warm weather in the 60s to start the day out on Thursday before our next system arrives. Winds really pick up to around 40-45mph ahead of our cold front that will arrive through the morning.

As of right now, the cold front appears to have sped up just a bit. This will confine thunderstorm chances to the eastern half of the area from midday to Thursday afternoon with just spotty showers possible elsewhere.

Behind the front, a big blast of cold air moves our way. We’ll go from the warm weather early Thursday down into the middle 20s overnight with strong northwest winds. That’ll make for a pretty raw feeling end to the week, with highs on Veterans Day struggling to break 40°. Wind chills could be in the teens and 20s for much of the day.