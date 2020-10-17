Warm and windy today, much cooler temperatures by tomorrow

What We’re Tracking:

Sunny and warm today

Breezy and windy morning

Cloudy and cool Sunday

Mostly sunny skies expected today with temperatures warming up into the middle 70s across the region. Wind speeds by mid morning today will be sustained at 20 – 30 mph with wind gusts of 50 MPH + possible. This southerly flow will help usher in warmer temperatures ahead of a strong cold front that is forecast to push through the area tonight.

Partly cloudy skies move in this evening behind the front with calmer winds expected. Overnight lows drop down into the 40s with our northern counties seeing temperatures in the upper 30s. We’re not going to see much of a warm up at all Sunday with temperatures only reaching the lower 50s across the region. Increased cloud cover and breezy northerly winds will stick around throughout the daytime.

As far as precipitation goes, forecast models are hinting at a small chance for an isolated shower to occur Sunday morning but moisture remains quite limited with this system.

Looking ahead into the next work week, highs will remain on the cooler side for the first few days before warming up into the mid 60s by Wednesday along with a slight chance for rain.

Our upper air patterns continue to become just a bit more active with our changing seasons – bringing us these temperature swings throughout the viewing area. Unfortunately the moisture and dynamics just aren’t quite there for the much needed accumulating rain chances.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush