Warm and windy today, rain moves in tonight

Windy and warm again today

High fire danger remains

Rain and possible thunder tonight into Monday

Today will be very similar to yesterday, but we’ll see more sunshine! Highs will get close to that 70° mark, if not exceeding it, thanks to that gusty south wind sustained at 20-25 mph . Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged again.

Clouds gradually increase through the evening, but winds will remain high. Showers begin to move in late, and a steady rain is likely Sunday night into Monday with periods of heavy rainfall and possible rumbles of thunder throughout the early morning hours Monday.

Scattered showers continue through the lunch hour Monday before moving out during the afternoon from west to east. Because of the rain, temperatures for Monday will be slightly cooler compared to the weekend as we only make it up into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday looks fairly quiet with temperatures still running about 10° above average but more rain may impact the area from time to time for the last half of the week. Overall, not the best Spring Break forecast, but at least the temperatures will be pleasant!

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Becky Taylor