What We’re Tracking:

Warm & windy today

Scattered showers possible

Cool again next week

Temperatures today will soar into the middle to upper 70s with strong winds continuing to push in from the South. Partly cloudy skies are expected for the first half of the day with clearing skies later this afternoon with the passage of a fairly strong cold front.

This cold front will also be the focus for some potential showers and even a few thunderstorms. Some of the storms, for the eastern potions of the viewing area, could be on the stronger side if the front arrives early enough. Otherwise the majority of the day will consist of gusty winds and high fire danger. Red flag warnings in place across much of northeast Kansas.

Heading into Sunday, a second storm system looks to move through which will bring better chances for scattered showers. Cloud cover will increase for the second half of the day with temperatures reaching the lower 50s by the afternoon. Models are indicating that temperatures may be cool enough to support snow and possibly some freezing rain, especially for our northern counties.

Throughout most of the upcoming work week, expect cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s and another chance for some wintry precipitation by Thursday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush