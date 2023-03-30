What We’re Tracking

A few showers / storms tonight

Warm & Windy Friday

Cooler Saturday

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 PM to 9 PM on Friday.

A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for the entire viewing area from 12 PM to 7 PM.

Tonight, the warm and windy weather is expected to continue for northeast Kansas. Gusts of 40-50 mph will remain possible though the evening and overnight hours. Winds will remain strong out of the south, sustained at roughly 30 mph creating fire concerns across the area. Mostly cloudy skies are also expected tonight.

Overnight lows will be rather warm. Strong winds in the area will keep us in the lower 60s believe it or not. Despite the very warm evening temperatures, models are still indicating we could see some light rain and perhaps strong storms late tonight. The severe threat appears rather low at this time but you may notice some thunder and lightning early tomorrow morning.

High temperatures heading into Friday afternoon will make their way into the lower to middle 70s. Another warm and rather windy day is in the forecast as our next storm system moves into the area. Gusts may once again reach 40+ mph with a strong cold front approaching by the late afternoon. Temperatures will drop nearly 30-40° behind the front into the mid 30s Friday night.

Temperatures rebound pretty quickly over the weekend, though, with highs on Saturday in the upper 50s. And with more sunshine on the way and a returning southwesterly wind, we’ll warm into the mid 70s already by Sunday and Monday.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ryan Matoush