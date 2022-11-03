What We’re Tracking:

Windy and cloudy tonight

Rain by for most of Friday

Mix potential early Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures will take us through the evening tonight and into tomorrow. Gusts of 30 – 40 mph will be possible out of the South. Temperatures after midnight will be in the upper 60s and from there we fall into Friday.

Our next major storm system moves in around midnight tonight with the vast majority of the rainfall happening on Friday. Showers will start during the early morning hours, continue through lunchtime, and then wrap up on Saturday. The peak of rainfall appears to be around lunchtime Friday; totals right now look to be leaning towards ½” to 2″ across the area.

Some pockets of heavier rainfall will be possible with embedded thunderstorms. Some storms could be on the strong side with small wind, damaging wind gusts, and lightning possible.

It’s also worth noting that models have started to come into better agreement of the possibility of early morning rain/snow mix on Saturday. That’s right: snow. Temperatures do have to get cold enough though, and right now that’s not quite a guarantee.

Behind this system, temperatures drop back to more typical November levels in the upper 50s to lower 60s through the weekend, before we start to warm up a bit for next week. Monday and Tuesday look to be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°. However, it does appear like our winds will pick back up out of the south during this time, too.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller