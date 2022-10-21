Winds will become a bit breezy starting this afternoon and continue through the evening hours, too. High temperatures should make it into the middle to upper 80s, which is nearly 20° above average for this time of the year.

Tonight, we’ll stay mild thanks to our winds gusting to around 20mph. Overnight lows should dip into the mid-upper 50s with mostly clear skies.

Winds will be increasing through the weekend with gusts on Saturday between 30-35mph. That will send highs, again, into the middle 80s.

By Sunday, it’ll be downright windy with sustained winds around 20-30mph and gusts over 40mph. Temperatures get even higher as we end up in the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front looks to move through sometime Monday bringing with it a chance for some showers and storms late Sunday and into Monday. There’s still some model disagreement, but it appears that the best chance for widespread rain exists on Monday with lingering showers possible Tuesday, and if we’re lucky, into Wednesday morning, as well.