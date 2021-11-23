Warm breezes ahead of Wednesday’s cold front

What We’re Tracking:

Breezy night ahead

Another warm day Wednesday

Chilly Thanksgiving Day

Strong south breezes will stick around overnight as temperatures hold up into the upper 40s and lower 50s. South wind at 15-25mph throughout the night as the next storm system draws closer.

We’ll hold onto those 60s through Wednesday, but the cloud cover will build in at the same time. A slight chance for rain makes its way into the area late Wednesday night for primarily the southeastern counties with a strong cold front passing through during the afternoon and early evening hours.

With cooler high pressure settling in for Thursday behind that cold front, Thanksgiving looks to be a bit on the chilly side. Most of the day will be sunny, but temperatures will struggle to make it up into the lower 40s for highs. The cooler air won’t last too long as milder weather builds in for the weekend. Early Black Friday expect temperatures starting out cold in the middle 20s but highs in the upper 50s and 60s returning by Saturday.

KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller