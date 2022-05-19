Today looks pretty warm for this time of the year as the wind picks up out of the south once again. That will send our temperatures up close to 90° by the afternoon, possibly into the lower to middle 90s west, before a potent cold front moves through the region early Friday morning.

That shifts winds to the north, with another breezy day expected Friday. Highs should make it into the low to mid 70s. That front could also knock highs back into the 50s and 60s by Saturday with overnight lows in the lower 40s heading into Sunday.

Scattered showers appear possible for Saturday, and we could see another round of rain Monday into Tuesday as our active, spring weather pattern continues.